Morning rainstorm flooded parts of Ballinger Way, forcing road closure

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Flood in Lake Forest Park
Photo courtesy LFP Police

Ballinger Way at 35th NE was closed for several hours after the pounding rainstorm during the early morning hours on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 flooded part of the highway.

Lake Forest Park Public Works Department and the Washington State Department of Transportation worked tirelessly over the last several hours to mitigate the stormwater issues and keep the public safe.

The road is open now.


