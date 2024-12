Shoreline and Northshore Fire District Regional Fire Authority Measure to be on the February 11, 2025 Special Election Ballot

“We estimate that 100% of homeowners and 98% of all property owners will see a reduction in their equivalent fire levy rate with the RFA,” continued Cowan.

“A RFA would build on the successes of our current ILA between the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments, creating additional efficiencies, providing more taxpayer savings, and enhancing service levels for our communities.”

In 2022, Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments took the first step toward regionalization by signing an Interlocal Agreement (ILA). Under this agreement, Shoreline Fire provides full fire and emergency medical services to Shoreline, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park.To learn more about the RFA and stay informed, please visit our Regional Fire Authority page on the Shoreline Fire website. You’ll find additional details, a sign-up for updates, and answers to frequently asked questions.