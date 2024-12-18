Shoreline and Northshore Fire District Regional Fire Authority Measure to be on the February 11, 2025 Special Election Ballot
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Shoreline, WA. – The King County Department of Elections has certified Proposition 1 - a Shoreline and Northshore Fire District Regional Fire Authority Measure (RFA) - for the February 11, 2025 Special Election ballot.
RFA BALLOT MEASURE INFORMATION
Voters from Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline will decide on the formation of the RFA and its revenue sources (property tax levy and fire benefit charge). Establishing a RFA with a fire benefit charge requires a supermajority (60% +1 vote).
“North-end fire departments have discussed regionalization for decades, driven by the goal of improving services and achieving cost-efficiencies,” said Matt Cowan, Shoreline Fire Chief.“The certification of Proposition 1 by the King County Department of Elections is another step forward in our process to create an organization that will save taxpayers money while improving service levels in all three communities.”
In 2022, Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments took the first step toward regionalization by signing an Interlocal Agreement (ILA). Under this agreement, Shoreline Fire provides full fire and emergency medical services to Shoreline, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park.
“We estimate that 100% of homeowners and 98% of all property owners will see a reduction in their equivalent fire levy rate with the RFA,” continued Cowan.
“A RFA would build on the successes of our current ILA between the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments, creating additional efficiencies, providing more taxpayer savings, and enhancing service levels for our communities.”
To learn more about the RFA and stay informed, please visit our Regional Fire Authority page on the Shoreline Fire website. You’ll find additional details, a sign-up for updates, and answers to frequently asked questions.
Also, watch for upcoming social media and email campaigns where we’ll share more about the RFA and its benefits.
