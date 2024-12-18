Solstice in the Garden at Kruckeberg on Saturday December 21, 2024
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The garden will be open from 10am - 8pm on Saturday, December 21, 2024.
Enjoy decorated trees throughout the garden and stroll our new boardwalk on your way to the lower garden to view a seasonal spiral.
Luminaries will be available for purchase. Add them to the garden’s pathways as you share your light with the garden.
While this is a free and family friendly event, donations to the Foundation are encouraged.
Come during the day for a more peaceful experience. If you join us in the evening, please bring a flashlight.
Our community partner, the Shoreline Farmers Market will have a hot cider stand from 4-8pm.
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden’s Solstice in the Garden
Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 10:00am - 8:00pm
Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 10:00am - 8:00pm
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not for profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants that serves as a gathering place for the community to learn, be inspired, and feel connected to the natural world.
More information can be found on our website at https://www.kruckeberg.org/
0 comments:
Post a Comment