Solstice in the Garden at Kruckeberg on Saturday December 21, 2024

Bring your family and friends to Kruckeberg Botanic Garden as we celebrate the return of the light on the winter solstice.





The garden will be open from 10am - 8pm on Saturday, December 21, 2024.





Enjoy decorated trees throughout the garden and stroll our new boardwalk on your way to the lower garden to view a seasonal spiral.





Luminaries will be available for purchase. Add them to the garden’s pathways as you share your light with the garden.





While this is a free and family friendly event, donations to the Foundation are encouraged.





Come during the day for a more peaceful experience. If you join us in the evening, please bring a flashlight.





Our community partner, the Shoreline Farmers Market will have a hot cider stand from 4-8pm.





Kruckeberg Botanic Garden’s Solstice in the Garden

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not for profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants that serves as a gathering place for the community to learn, be inspired, and feel connected to the natural world.



