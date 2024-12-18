Solstice in the Garden at Kruckeberg on Saturday December 21, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Bring your family and friends to Kruckeberg Botanic Garden as we celebrate the return of the light on the winter solstice. 

The garden will be open from 10am - 8pm on Saturday, December 21, 2024. 

Enjoy decorated trees throughout the garden and stroll our new boardwalk on your way to the lower garden to view a seasonal spiral. 

Luminaries will be available for purchase. Add them to the garden’s pathways as you share your light with the garden. 

While this is a free and family friendly event, donations to the Foundation are encouraged. 

Come during the day for a more peaceful experience. If you join us in the evening, please bring a flashlight. 

Our community partner, the Shoreline Farmers Market will have a hot cider stand from 4-8pm.

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden’s Solstice in the Garden
Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 10:00am - 8:00pm

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not for profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants that serves as a gathering place for the community to learn, be inspired, and feel connected to the natural world.

More information can be found on our website at https://www.kruckeberg.org/


Posted by DKH at 4:23 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  