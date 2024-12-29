NUHSA sponsored Virtual Town Hall on local opioid use - January 2, 2025

NUHSA will host a Virtual Town Hall entitled Opioids: Trends and Treatments on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 6pm. 

It will feature State Rep. Lauren Davis and the Substance Use Team from CHS to discuss state-wide actions on Opioids as well as local trends and treatment options available.

Opioid use is a significant issue impacting communities across our county. Our presenters will share specifics on trends in Washington and programs to support those who struggle with addiction. We will also learn more about specific resources available to community members here in North King County.  

This event is open to the public and a great opportunity to learn more about this important issue in our area.

Posted by DKH at 12:19 AM
