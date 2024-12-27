Kenmore Senior Women's Shelter opens with community support

Volunteers painting at the new

Kenmore Women's Shelter

Photo courtesy Lake City Partners By William Towney, Executive Director









A local community leader, who has been a driving force in connecting many of those in the community and organizing clean-up, painting, yard work events.

Essential Staging & Design who donated all the furnishings in the Lounge Room and artwork around the building.

A lovely couple who paid for NW Flooring to remove the ugly old carpet in the offices and install new flooring.

Another lovely couple who coordinated and handmade the new signs for inside the building.

Robinson Paints & Improvements who brought their entire staff, and spent the day painting several key areas in the building – they also had Sherwin Williams donate a ton of paint. Public space at the new Senior Women's Shelter in Kenmore

Photo courtesy Lake City Partners

We expect 10+ ladies to move in during December and those I've met so far are very grateful to have the opportunity to be warm, safe, and sheltered on their path to housing. Thank you to all for making this new shelter possible!

What seems clear to me is that our work, and the solutions we are bringing to the landscape of homelessness services, is noteworthy and impactful.









If you wish to contribute to this effort to house the homeless, contribute to the year end campaign for Lake City Partners. From the success of our Client Services team who will have moved well over 100 people into permanent supportive housing this year to the dedicated Shelter Services team who at our Day Center in Lake City will provide over 10,000 client visits in 2024, we continue to increase our ability to help people be warm, safe, and sheltered on their path to housing.









In the past few weeks as we have opened the Kenmore Senior Women's Shelter, the commitment and support from the community have provided our team with a dramatic reminder of how much their work is valued and appreciated. The community has helped us get the Kenmore Shelter up and running.