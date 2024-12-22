PSE Tips for customer preparation / response to extended power outages

Photo courtesy PSE
Puget Sound Energy encourages customers to be prepared for the possibility of extended power outages when major windstorms hit the region.

Here are some helpful tips for weathering a storm:
  • Assemble an emergency kit. It should include a flashlight, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, bottled water, nonperishable food, and a battery-powered radio or TV. (PSE issues regular outage-restoration reports on our Call Center telephone system and Web site, as well as to the local TV, radio, and newspapers.)
  • Have an adequate blanket supply on hand for extended outages. If necessary, blankets or cardboard can be hung over windows and doorways to minimize heat loss from a designated “warm” room.
  • Avoid opening and closing refrigerators and freezers more often than necessary. Food in a closed refrigerator will stay cold for about 12 hours.
  • Turn off lights and unplug all appliances and sensitive electronic equipment, such as computers, to prevent an overload on your circuits when electric service is restored. Leave just one light on to let you know when service returns.
  • Do not use charcoal or a gas grill to cook indoors. Both can cause a buildup of poisonous carbon monoxide gas.
  • If you use a portable home generator, read the manufacturer’s instructions – well before a storm hits – for the safe operation of the generator. Do not operate generators indoors or in enclosed spaces to avoid the buildup of carbon monoxide.
  • If you encounter a downed power line, stay at least 35 feet away from the line or anything it may be touching. Immediately report the location of fallen wires to Puget Sound Energy or by calling 911.
For more on how to be prepared and stay safe if the power goes out visit pse.com/storm.


