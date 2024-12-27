Free transit rides for New Year's Eve

Friday, December 27, 2024

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced today that Metro will join other regional transit agencies to provide free rides this New Year’s Eve. 

Riders can travel without paying fares on King County Metro, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, Pierce Transit, and the Seattle Streetcar as part of their celebrations.

“The list of transit agencies participating in Fare Free New Year’s Eve continues to grow. From Tacoma to Everett, you can now leave your car at home and celebrate the start of 2025 without worrying about driving,” said Executive Constantine.
“No matter where you plan to ring in the new year, we’ll get you there!”

New Year’s Eve Service
  • King County Metro:Buses will operate on their weekday schedule and be fare-free from 3am Tuesday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), through 3am Wednesday, Jan. 1.
  • Other fare-free Metro-operated services: DART, on-demand Metro Flex, and Access service will operate on their weekday schedules.
Sound Transit
  • Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 4am Tuesday, Dec. 31, to 3m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. 
  • Sound Transit will operate extended 1 Line Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute, late-night service. The last southbound trip will leave Lynnwood Station at 2:01am

