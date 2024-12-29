Celebrate the new year with Washington State Parks during First Day Hikes events on January 1, 2025
Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco
on the Columbia River
First Day Hikes events vary in difficulty, ranging from smooth, flat ADA-accessible trails to moderate hill climbs.
A few parks will offer multiple hikes catering to different interests and abilities. Additionally, several hikes will include talks with rangers, which allow attendees to learn about the park's history and natural features.
First Day Hikes experiences for visitors to check out include:
First Day Hikes experiences for visitors to check out include:
- A 2.5-mile trek on scenic trails and through historic structures at Fort Worden.
- A photo scavenger hunt at Palouse Falls, home to Washington’s official state waterfall.
- A cold-water plunge experience at Maryhill’s swim beach.
- A guided 2.5-mile snowshoe hike at Lake Wenatchee with limited free snowshoe rentals available.
- A 1.5-mile exploration of the lush, old-growth forest at South Whidbey.
- A self-guided ride with your horse and other riders along the well-maintained, equestrian-friendly trails of Bridle Trails.
- ADA-accessible hikes at Bridle Trails, Columbia Plateau Trail, Lake Sylvia, Palouse Falls, Seaquest and Wenatchee Confluence.
- And much more!
|Fort Worden in Port Townsend
Last year, more than 1,700 participants hiked, biked and snowshoed 2,907.2 miles of trails in Washington’s state parks.
While distances and rigor vary from park to park, all hikes are designed to be a fun experience for the entire family.
Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited. Select hikes will have snowshoes available for visitors to reserve.
Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited. Select hikes will have snowshoes available for visitors to reserve.
Visit our website to view activities and registration information.
New Year’s Day also marks the first Discover Pass free day of 2025 on state-managed lands.
New Year’s Day also marks the first Discover Pass free day of 2025 on state-managed lands.
Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park on state recreation lands. If you plan to participate in a First Day Hike at a park that becomes a Sno-Park during the winter (Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee and Mount Spokane), a Sno-Park permit is required.
Thank you to the Washington State Parks Foundation for supporting our 2025 First Day Hikes events.
Thank you to the Washington State Parks Foundation for supporting our 2025 First Day Hikes events.
0 comments:
Post a Comment