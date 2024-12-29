Celebrate the new year with Washington State Parks during First Day Hikes events on January 1, 2025

Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco

More than 30 state parks will host staff-led and self-guided hikes, snowshoe excursions, trail rides, polar plunges, scavenger hunts and more on New Year's Day.





A few parks will offer multiple hikes catering to different interests and abilities. Additionally, several hikes will include talks with rangers, which allow attendees to learn about the park's history and natural features.



First Day Hikes experiences for visitors to check out include:

A 2.5-mile trek on scenic trails and through historic structures at Fort Worden.

A photo scavenger hunt at Palouse Falls, home to Washington’s official state waterfall.

A cold-water plunge experience at Maryhill’s swim beach.

A guided 2.5-mile snowshoe hike at Lake Wenatchee with limited free snowshoe rentals available.

A 1.5-mile exploration of the lush, old-growth forest at South Whidbey.

A self-guided ride with your horse and other riders along the well-maintained, equestrian-friendly trails of Bridle Trails.

ADA-accessible hikes at Bridle Trails, Columbia Plateau Trail, Lake Sylvia, Palouse Falls, Seaquest and Wenatchee Confluence.

Fort Worden in Port Townsend First Day Hikes is a national initiative led by America's State Parks that encourages everyone to embrace the outdoors as the new year begins.





Last year, more than 1,700 participants hiked, biked and snowshoed 2,907.2 miles of trails in Washington’s state parks.





While distances and rigor vary from park to park, all hikes are designed to be a fun experience for the entire family.



Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited. Select hikes will have snowshoes available for visitors to reserve.









New Year’s Day also marks the first Discover Pass free day of 2025 on state-managed lands. Visit our website to view activities and registration information.













