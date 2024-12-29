Winter softball skills clinics for youth ages 8 -14 at Shoreline Community College



Join the Shoreline Community College softball coach Crystelle Fischer and her team to learn about and practice softball hitting, catching and pitching.





For all levels of abilities.

















Hitting/Bunting

Saturday January 11th

9:00 - 10:15 a.m - $39



11:00 - 12:15 p.m - $39

Saturday, February 15

9:30 - 10:45 a.m - $39



11:30 - 12:45 p.m - $39 Pitching

Saturday January 25th

9:00 - 10:15 a.m - $39



9:30 - 10:45 a.m. - $39

Saturday, February 8

9:30 - 10:45 a.m. - $39 Catching

Saturday January 25th

11:30 - 12:45 p.m - $39

Saturday, February 8

11:30 - 12:45 p.m. - $39

Note that two of the classes are waitlisted but the rest have openings.



