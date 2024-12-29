Winter softball skills clinics for youth ages 8 -14 at Shoreline Community College
Join the Shoreline Community College softball coach Crystelle Fischer and her team to learn about and practice softball hitting, catching and pitching.
For all levels of abilities.
Clinics held on campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, lower #3000 Building batting cages.
Contact Coach Crystelle at 425-343-2273 or cfischer@shoreline.edu with questions. Winter Youth Softball Specialty Camp - 2025. To get more clinic details and to register, go to: Softball Clinic.
Note that two of the classes are waitlisted but the rest have openings.
Hitting/Bunting
- Saturday January 11th
- 9:00 - 10:15 a.m - $39
- 11:00 - 12:15 p.m - $39
- Saturday, February 15
- 9:30 - 10:45 a.m - $39
- 11:30 - 12:45 p.m - $39
- Saturday January 25th
- 9:00 - 10:15 a.m - $39
- 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. - $39
- Saturday, February 8
- 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. - $39
- Saturday January 25th
- 11:30 - 12:45 p.m - $39
- Saturday, February 8
- 11:30 - 12:45 p.m. - $39
