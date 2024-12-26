Parade of the Fire Elves
Thursday, December 26, 2024
|Shoreline Fire parade on Christmas morning
Photo by Patrick Duffy
We were expecting a Shoreline fire engine in the neighborhoods on Christmas morning but some areas got a whole parade of red fire vehicles with the volunteer Fire Elves handing out candy canes to an appreciative audience.
|Sidewalks in Shoreline?
Photo by Patrick Duffy
|Photo by Patrick Duffy
For some, two huge fire engines would have been excitement enough. These trucks and their volunteer Fire Elves thrilled the local kids.
--Diane Hettrick
