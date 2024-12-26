Parade of the Fire Elves

Shoreline Fire parade on Christmas morning

Photo by Patrick Duffy

We were expecting a Shoreline fire engine in the neighborhoods on Christmas morning but some areas got a whole parade of red fire vehicles with the volunteer Fire Elves handing out candy canes to an appreciative audience.





Photo by Patrick Duffy





Photo by Patrick Duffy

For some, two huge fire engines would have been excitement enough. These trucks and their volunteer Fire Elves thrilled the local kids.





--Diane Hettrick









The fire trucks move on after handing out candy to all the little ones. And no, I don't know where the Easter Bunny came from but all were welcome.