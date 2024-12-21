Santa and his Firefighting Elves are coming to town Saturday December 21, 2024
Don’t Forget! Santa and His Firefighting Elves Are Coming to Town Saturday, December 21, 2024!
Join us for a festive day filled with holiday cheer, free candy canes, and photos with Santa and his Firefighting Elves at these locations:
9:00-10:00 AM – Station 51, Kenmore - 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
10:30-11:30 AM – Town Center, Lake Forest Park (in front of City Hall) 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
12:00-1:00 PM – Town & Country parking lot, 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Bring the family and celebrate the season with us—we can’t wait to see you there!
