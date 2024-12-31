"Aging Backwards" Essentrics® classes during January at Senior Activity Center

Instructor Natalia von Somoff Essentrics® Essentrics®

As seen on PBS, this “Aging Backwards” class restores movement in your joints and liberates your spine, shoulders, and hips.





Essentrics® dynamically stretches and strengthens every muscle in the body, rebalancing the body in continuous rotational movements.





Gentle movements will increase full-body mobility and strength, relieve chronic aches and pains, and improve your balance, posture and overall health.





Bring a yoga mat, towel, and strap.





Our Friday Essentrics® Beginner Stretch class is mostly seated with some standing.





It is a slower paced workout designed for those who have stiffness, are beginning to exercise or just want to feel stronger.





This full body workout will focus on mobility, posture, range of motion, core strength, balance, reducing stiffness, and engaging all of your muscles. This class can help with relieving pain, and will leave you feeling energized!



For an example of some of the motions and activities in these classes, check out this video



Space is limited, registration is required. Please come in or call the senior center to register at 206-365-1536.



All classes:

Saturday Essentrics - 10:00–11:00 am – January Cost: Members $45 Nonmembers $60

Tuesday Essentrics: 10:00–11:00 am – January Cost: Members $60 Nonmembers $80

Friday Essentrics® Beginner Stretch: 10:00-11:00am – January Cost: Members $60 Nonmembers $80



