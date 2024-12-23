Shoreline’s eTRAKiT online permitting system currently unavailable

Monday, December 23, 2024

Shoreline’s eTRAKiT online permitting system currently unavailable

We are currently experiencing an issue with our eTRAKiT online permitting system.

It is temporarily unavailable as we work to fix the issue.

If you have questions, you can contact Permit Services during business hours at 206-801-2500 or email pcd@shorelinewa.gov.

We appreciate your patience.

--City of Shoreline


