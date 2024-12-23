Shoreline United Methodist Church Christmas Eve service

Monday, December 23, 2024


SHORELINE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
invites you all to join us for our Christmas Eve service

We will begin with Fellowship, beverages, and finger food at 6:00pm, and our Christmas celebration is 7:00pm doors open at 6:00pm.

We will have special Christmas music by our joyful Praise Team, accompanied by Dr. Johnson Gouvea on the piano.

PLEASE JOIN US TO CELEBRATE THE TRUE MEANING OF CHRISTMAS!

