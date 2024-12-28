Residential Structure Fire on NE 159th St in Shoreline

Saturday, December 28, 2024

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
On Friday evening, December 27, 2024 at approximately 9:00pm, Shoreline Fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of NE 159th St in Shoreline. 

Upon arrival, crews quickly identified a basement fire. 

Thanks to their swift response and efficient efforts, the fire was extinguished within six minutes of being on scene, preventing it from spreading further.

All occupants and pets had safely evacuated prior to our arrival, and we are pleased to report there were no injuries to residents or firefighters. 

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

During the operation, crews discovered a leaking acetylene tank in the fire room. 

They were able to cool the tank to prevent it from exploding and ultimately removed several oxygen and acetylene tanks from the house. 

This is a prime example of the unexpected hazards our firefighters face during incidents and a testament to their skill and courage.

We commend our firefighters for their professionalism and bravery in ensuring the safety of our community.


