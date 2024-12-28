Residential Structure Fire on NE 159th St in Shoreline
Saturday, December 28, 2024
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Upon arrival, crews quickly identified a basement fire.
Thanks to their swift response and efficient efforts, the fire was extinguished within six minutes of being on scene, preventing it from spreading further.
All occupants and pets had safely evacuated prior to our arrival, and we are pleased to report there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
During the operation, crews discovered a leaking acetylene tank in the fire room.
They were able to cool the tank to prevent it from exploding and ultimately removed several oxygen and acetylene tanks from the house.
This is a prime example of the unexpected hazards our firefighters face during incidents and a testament to their skill and courage.
We commend our firefighters for their professionalism and bravery in ensuring the safety of our community.
