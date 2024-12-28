Chanukah Menorah Lighting at the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on January 1, 2025
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Chanukah Menorah Lighting at the Town Center in Lake Forest Park!
Join us for the second annual Chanukah Menorah lighting at the Town Center in Lake Forest Park! This special event is all about our community coming together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
Event Highlights:
- Greetings from city officials to kick off the festivities
- Beautiful giant Menorah lighting
- Live music by the popular Klez Kats Klezmer band
- Delicious food and hot drinks to warm your spirits
- Fun activities for the entire family!
Sponsorships are available for those who wish to support this wonderful community celebration. Email office@shorelinejewishcenter.org or call 206.941.7037
Date: Wednesday January 1, 2025
Time: 4:00pm
Location: Town Center, Lake Forest Park
We look forward to celebrating Chanukah with you!
