Chanukah Menorah Lighting at the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on January 1, 2025

Join us for the second annual Chanukah Menorah lighting at the Town Center in Lake Forest Park! This special event is all about our community coming together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.Event Highlights:This event is open to the public and free of charge, so bring your family and friends to share in the joy of the holiday.Sponsorships are available for those who wish to support this wonderful community celebration. Email office@shorelinejewishcenter.org or call 206.941.7037Date: Wednesday January 1, 2025Time: 4:00pmLocation: Town Center, Lake Forest ParkWe look forward to celebrating Chanukah with you!