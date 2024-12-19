Poem: Writing Poetry





Sitting down to write a poem

Can be a lot like

Setting up a camera to take a picture.

You frame your subject,

A large piece of driftwood on the beach,

Gnarled, bleached, and beyond the flow,

And you wait for perfect moments

To keep or let go.





You check the foreground for changes,

The background for lighting.

You see tufts of beach grass

Tousled by the breeze.

Over sand and pebbles shorebirds prance,

Feathers fluffing to add to the dance.

More birds lofting above on wings,

Looking below for food and things.





As the sun lowers the object darkens.

Old friends in life and death.

It almost takes away your breath

When the sun’s rays streak

Like a halo shifted

Or play hide and seek

Among the roots uplifted.





Perhaps a thunder cloud’s good timing

Will form to add a silver lining.

So many moments for picture-taking

And so much time for contemplating.









Vicki K. Westberg

Nov. 27, 2024







