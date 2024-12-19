Poem: Writing Poetry
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Sitting down to write a poem
Can be a lot like
Setting up a camera to take a picture.
You frame your subject,
A large piece of driftwood on the beach,
Gnarled, bleached, and beyond the flow,
And you wait for perfect moments
To keep or let go.
You check the foreground for changes,
The background for lighting.
You see tufts of beach grass
Tousled by the breeze.
Over sand and pebbles shorebirds prance,
Feathers fluffing to add to the dance.
More birds lofting above on wings,
Looking below for food and things.
As the sun lowers the object darkens.
Old friends in life and death.
It almost takes away your breath
When the sun’s rays streak
Like a halo shifted
Or play hide and seek
Among the roots uplifted.
Perhaps a thunder cloud’s good timing
Will form to add a silver lining.
So many moments for picture-taking
And so much time for contemplating.
Vicki K. Westberg
Nov. 27, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment