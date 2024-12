Image courtesy Kenmore Police

Kenmore Police report that the automated speed enforcement camera on Juanita Drive caught Santa coming in hot - pull those reins Santa! Kenmore Police report that the automated speed enforcement camera on Juanita Drive caught Santa coming in hot - pull those reins Santa!





Kids of Kenmore get to bed... he will be at your house soon!





And Merry Christmas / Happy Hanukkah to you all! The Solstice was last Saturday and every day has a few more minutes of daylight - the best gift of all.





--Shoreline Area News Team