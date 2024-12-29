Opening on Woodway Town Council

Jim Willett resigns from Woodway Town Council

With the resignation of Councilmember Jim Willett, announced at the Council’s December 2, 2024 meeting, there is an opening on the Woodway Town Council. With the resignation of Councilmember Jim Willett, announced at the Council’s December 2, 2024 meeting, there is an opening on the Woodway Town Council.





Willet stated, “It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve. It’s a humbling experience to be part of something bigger than yourself.”

He was appointed to the Council in May 2023.



Fellow Councilmember Elizabeth Mitchell commented, “We will miss your voice on this Council.” Thank you, Jim, for your service.





The Council will finalize the appointment process on January 6, 2025.





Visit the town website to learn more about being a Woodway Councilmember.











