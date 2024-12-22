Improvements to path in Northcrest Park

Sunday, December 22, 2024

First step is to clear the vegetation and level the ground
Photo by Seattle Poppy

Despite the weather, Shoreline Parks staff have been hard at work to improve the paths in Northcrest Park, located in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.

Preparing the pathway
Photo by Seattle Poppy

The park is encircled by homes with a few narrow pathways providing public access. Within the park a north-south pathway runs the entire five block length. There is a playground in the park.

Materials at the ready
Photo by Seattle Poppy


Hard packed gravel with clean edges leads to the playground
Photo by Seattle Poppy
The improved path will provide a year-round stable walkway, free of mud.

Northcrest Park
Screenshot from Google maps


