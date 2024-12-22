Improvements to path in Northcrest Park
Sunday, December 22, 2024
|First step is to clear the vegetation and level the ground
Photo by Seattle Poppy
Despite the weather, Shoreline Parks staff have been hard at work to improve the paths in Northcrest Park, located in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.
|Preparing the pathway
Photo by Seattle Poppy
The park is encircled by homes with a few narrow pathways providing public access. Within the park a north-south pathway runs the entire five block length. There is a playground in the park.
|Materials at the ready
Photo by Seattle Poppy
|Hard packed gravel with clean edges leads to the playground
Photo by Seattle Poppy
The improved path will provide a year-round stable walkway, free of mud.
|Northcrest Park
Screenshot from Google maps
