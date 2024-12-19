Fallen trees blocked I-5 in Everett
There are stories from all over Puget Sound on Wednesday about sections of road being closed because of flooding. One road was closed because a fallen tree hit power lines.
However, I-5 lanes being closed because of trees in the roadway - that's a new one for me.
WSDOT Traffic reported that on I-5 southbound just south of Everett Mall Way (MP 188) fallen tree(s) were blocking the three right lanes.
--Diane Hettrick
