Fallen trees blocked I-5 in Everett

Thursday, December 19, 2024



There are stories from all over Puget Sound on Wednesday about sections of road being closed because of flooding. One road was closed because a fallen tree hit power lines.

However, I-5 lanes being closed because of trees in the roadway - that's a new one for me.

WSDOT Traffic reported that on I-5 southbound just south of Everett Mall Way (MP 188) fallen tree(s) were blocking the three right lanes.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 1:31 AM
