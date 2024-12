Shoreline’s eTRAKiT online permitting system has limited availability

Photo by Steven H. Robinson The City of Shoreline is currently experiencing an issue with its eTRAKiT online permitting system. The City of Shoreline is currently experiencing an issue with its eTRAKiT online permitting system.









Below is the schedule of availability:

12/27 - 6:00am - 5:30pm

12/28 - Unavailable All Day

12/29 - Unavailable All Day

12/30-31 - Normal Operations from 6:00am 12/30 to 5:30pm 12/31

01/01 - Unavailable All Day

01/02 - Normal Operations (from 6:00am)

01/03 - Normal Operations (24 hrs)

If you have questions, you can contact Permit Services during business hours at 206-801-2500 or email pcd@shorelinewa.gov









As they work to resolve it, the system will only be available during certain times.