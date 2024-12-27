Shoreline’s eTRAKiT online permitting system has limited availability
Friday, December 27, 2024
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
As they work to resolve it, the system will only be available during certain times.
Below is the schedule of availability:
- 12/27 - 6:00am - 5:30pm
- 12/28 - Unavailable All Day
- 12/29 - Unavailable All Day
- 12/30-31 - Normal Operations from 6:00am 12/30 to 5:30pm 12/31
- 01/01 - Unavailable All Day
- 01/02 - Normal Operations (from 6:00am)
- 01/03 - Normal Operations (24 hrs)
If you have questions, you can contact Permit Services during business hours at 206-801-2500 or email pcd@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment