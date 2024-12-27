Shoreline’s eTRAKiT online permitting system has limited availability

Friday, December 27, 2024

Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The City of Shoreline is currently experiencing an issue with its eTRAKiT online permitting system.

As they work to resolve it, the system will only be available during certain times. 

Below is the schedule of availability:
  • 12/27 - 6:00am - 5:30pm
  • 12/28 - Unavailable All Day
  • 12/29 - Unavailable All Day
  • 12/30-31 - Normal Operations from 6:00am 12/30 to 5:30pm 12/31
  • 01/01 - Unavailable All Day
  • 01/02 - Normal Operations (from 6:00am)
  • 01/03 - Normal Operations (24 hrs)
If you have questions, you can contact Permit Services during business hours at 206-801-2500 or email pcd@shorelinewa.gov


Posted by DKH at 3:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  