Dembowski statement on killing of Metro Transit driver

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on unsplash I am deeply saddened at the senseless killing of one of our Metro Transit coach operators early this morning in the University District. I am deeply saddened at the senseless killing of one of our Metro Transit coach operators early this morning in the University District.





My heart goes out to our operator’s family, friends and everyone at King County Metro Transit grieving this loss.





In recent years, we have substantially increased funding to enhance security on our transit system.





This tragic death is a reminder that we must continue to strengthen our public safety systems, and ensure that they are effective and accountable.





Our employees and customers deserve a reliably safe transit system, on all routes, everywhere in King County, and there is clearly more work to do to achieve this goal.





No one should have to work in unsafe conditions.





At the right time, we should assess the facts of this terrible incident and work with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 587 and our partner agencies to see what steps Metro can take to better ensure operator and rider safety.





Rod Dembowski

King County Council District 1







