Warning issued for Echo Lake - algae in lake again

Friday, December 20, 2024

File photo of algae at Echo Lake Park beach
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The City of Shoreline has been advised by King County Public Health to post a WARNING advisory once again at Echo Lake. 

There have been some algae blooms noted in parts of the lake and as the King County Environmental Lab has limited capacity over the holiday season, we cannot verify the toxicity of the water. 

Please continue to exercise caution and avoid contact with the water for yourself or any pets if there is visible algae scum.

For up-to-date information on the status of the Lake and algae blooms please refer to the City’s water quality webpage

The lake was reopened recently after a three month closure. 

Toxic algae and harmless algae look the same and only lab testing can tell the difference.


