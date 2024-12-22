Restaurant Review: Epulo Bistro





In times past, Epulo was a respectable eatery founded 15 years ago, located in the heart of downtown Edmonds, but has since relocated near the waterfront into more spacious premises.





Not only that, the Morris family had a vision to perform a complete makeover into much more than a humble bistro, namely a large, upscale restaurant with an interesting and ambitious menu.





It has a chic and elegant feel with stylish European ambience, parquet-style floor, and an outdoor covered deck with propane patio heating. And a seemingly gratuitous table-top fire pit to enhance your al fresco dining experience.





It is clear they mean to transport you to a palatial oasis away from the mundane, a destination banquet space (Fireside Room) that caters to events beyond a simple dinner.





At a glance, the menu is modern Italian, with Northwest influences and continental flair. It has a compact but tantalizing selection with uncommon ingredients such as tapenade, grana padano, pangrattato, prosciutto, kale, farro, cornichon, feta, brodo, burrata, polenta, arugula, beurre blanc, gruyere, pancetta, pecorino, gorgonzola, gastrique, fontina.





It promises fine dining, beyond the ordinary, meticulously prepared - worth noting that the burrata, pork sausage and ice-cream are made in-house.





Available starters are baguette, flatbread, clams, burrata, salad options aplenty (lettuce, beet, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts & more).





There is some pasta, such as pappardelle, rigatoni, fettuccine, risotto, paired with lamb, formaggio, pistachio, pancetta, pumpkin (not your usual marinara/alfredo/pesto sauces). No spaghetti Bolognese here!





The pizzas are gourmand-worthy (not pepperoni & cheese) with margherita, fig, parma ham, sausage/mushroom.





In the House Special category are chicken piccata, scallops, beef short rib, steak filet, duck confit, Kobe beef burger.





You notice it leans somewhat to the vegetarian, limited shellfish/crustaceans/fish, but the burger does come with truffle frites (a popular item).





If you were good and ate your yummy veggies, you may consider the zeppole, affogato, torte and pudding.





Their bar seems well-stocked and tended with cocktails, mocktails, bubbles, whites, reds, aperitifs and nightcaps.





Epulo feels a very deluxe and grownup place, perhaps more suited to a more formal or special occasion. You almost feel underdressed when you're there - come for the atmosphere, stay for the feast!



--TCA





(425) 678-8680‘Epulo’ is a Latin term for ‘guest at a feast’, which declares a promising statement of intent.