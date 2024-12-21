Are you going to the Seahawks' game? Southbound I-5 lane, ramp closure planned Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, south of Ship Canal Bridge

If you’re heading into downtown Seattle this weekend from north of the Ship Canal Bridge, including for the Seahawks’ regular-season home finale, make sure you add some time to your travel plans.





WSDOT will reduce southbound I-5 by one lane just south of the bridge and close the Boylston Avenue East off-ramp from 7am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, 2024.



They hope to finish this work early, but fans heading to Lumen Field for the Seahawks’ 1:05pm game Sunday, Dec. 22, against the Minnesota Vikings should add travel time to their gameday travel plans so they don’t miss kickoff.



During the lane reduction, contractor crews will move a camera pole and remove the connection inlets and valve outlets of an abandoned fire standpipe.





This work will allow crews to build a new noise wall to reduce sound from the I-5 express lanes from East Edgar Street to Franklin Avenue East.



A signed detour using the Mercer Street exit will guide people back to Boylston Avenue East when the ramp is closed.





