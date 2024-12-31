Second annual Makers Fair at UW Bothell February 12, 2025

Tuesday, December 31, 2024


Don't miss out on the second annual UWB Makers Fair

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 from 11:00am to 3:00pm in the Activities & Recreation Center Overlook and North Creek Events Center (NCEC) on our University of Washington Bothell campus 17927 113th Ave NE, Bothell WA 98011

We will showcase our community's creative talents and uniquely-made creations featuring 80+ student, faculty, staff, alumni, and community makers. 

From handmade crafts to desserts, we are gathering everyone to inspire one another, to explore, to share, and to support the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of our community!

We welcome all to stop by and show some love for our makers!

Bring cash and card | Other forms of accepted payment vary by vendor (Venmo, Zelle, Paypal, etc.) | Parking is available, but may be limited on the UW Bothell campus.

HAVE QUESTIONS?
Contact the UWB Makers Fair coordinators:

