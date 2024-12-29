Ryan Smith to speak at meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers January 14, 2025
Sunday, December 29, 2024
|Ryan Smith
Photo courtesy The Avid Angler
Ryan’s presentation is titled, “I’ve always wanted to own a fly shop! - The Ins and Outs of Running a Specialty Retailer.”
The meeting will be held at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace. Doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting is from 6-8pm.
Our meetings are open to the public and free of charge.
For more information about Ryan Smith or our club visit olympicflyfishers.com
