Ryan Smith to speak at meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers January 14, 2025

Ryan Smith

Photo courtesy The Avid Angler The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Ryan Smith, local guide, fly fishing educator and owner of The Avid Angler as our Jan 14th speaker. The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Ryan Smith, local guide, fly fishing educator and owner of The Avid Angler as our Jan 14th speaker.





Ryan’s presentation is titled, “I’ve always wanted to own a fly shop! - The Ins and Outs of Running a Specialty Retailer.”





The meeting will be held at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace. Doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting is from 6-8pm.





Our meetings are open to the public and free of charge.











For more information about Ryan Smith or our club visit olympicflyfishers.com



