Glow In the Dark Hanukkah Party at Shoreline City Hall on December 30, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024


Join us for a spectacular Glow In the Dark Hanukkah celebration at Shoreline City Hall as we come together to celebrate the triumph of light and goodness over darkness! 

This festive event is free of charge and open to the public, so bring your family and friends for a night filled with joy, community spirit, and holiday cheer!

Event Highlights:
  • Hot Latkes sponsored by Trader Joe's
  • Delicious Donuts to satisfy your sweet tooth
  • Grand Gelt Drop performance by the Shoreline Fire Department Ladder Truck
  • A Giant 9 ft Tall Menorah to light up the night
  • Kids' Wax Candle Making for a hands-on holiday experience
  • Special greetings from city officials to kick off the festivities
  • And so much more!
Don't miss out on this exciting celebration of light and joy! 

Sponsorships are available for those who wish to support this wonderful community event. Please contact office@shorelinejewishcenter.org or call 206.941.7037

📅 Date: Monday December 30, 2024
🕒 Time: 5:30pm
📍 Location: City of Shoreline City Hall

We can't wait to celebrate Hanukkah with you! ✨🕎


