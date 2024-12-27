Glow In the Dark Hanukkah Party at Shoreline City Hall on December 30, 2024





This festive event is free of charge and open to the public, so bring your family and friends for a night filled with joy, community spirit, and holiday cheer!





Event Highlights:

Hot Latkes sponsored by Trader Joe's

Delicious Donuts to satisfy your sweet tooth

Grand Gelt Drop performance by the Shoreline Fire Department Ladder Truck

A Giant 9 ft Tall Menorah to light up the night

Kids' Wax Candle Making for a hands-on holiday experience

Special greetings from city officials to kick off the festivities

And so much more!

Don't miss out on this exciting celebration of light and joy!





Sponsorships are available for those who wish to support this wonderful community event. Please contact office@shorelinejewishcenter.org or call 206.941.7037

Date: Monday December 30, 2024

Time: 5:30pm

Location: City of Shoreline City Hall





