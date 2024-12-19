Fly tying class at Senior Activity Center

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds offers a 6 week Beginners Fly Tying Class each Thursday from 6-8pm at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center. 

All tools and materials will be furnished, but you may bring your own tools if you prefer. 

The Cost is $50.

The class is limited to 20 students and currently there are only 6 places remaining.

To learn more about the classes and to register, visit our website 

The Senior Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center campus.


