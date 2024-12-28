Put Volunteering at the Top of Your New Year’s Resolutions List
Saturday, December 28, 2024
and become a Partner in Learning!
Looking for something worthwhile and rewarding to do in the new year? Consider contributing your time and talents as a Power of One Volunteer in a Shoreline or Lake Forest Park public school. For just one hour a week you can make a difference in a young person’s life!
Volunteers work under the guidance of a classroom teacher or school librarian to provide regular, consistent help during the school day. The opportunities include but are not limited to:
- Tutoring students one-on-one in reading, writing or math
- Reading with students in small groups
- Helping to improve math skills through games and practice
- Exploring science concepts
- Assisting with special art projects
- Providing support in libraries by shelving or repairing books
- Supporting Multi Language Learners as they learn English
- Tutoring students in a Chemistry, Algebra or Spanish class
- Fostering skills that help prepare students for college and careers
The Power of One Volunteer Program matches volunteers with opportunities in grades PreK - 12. Benefits include connecting with students in a positive way, being part of a group of dedicated volunteers, free educational trainings and workshops, and ongoing support from the Power of One Program Coordinator.
Power of One is a partnership of the Shoreline-LFP Senior Activity Center and the Shoreline Public Schools. This well-regarded program began in 1996 to connect senior members of the community with neighborhood schools. It continues today as a model volunteer program and welcomes both seniors and non-seniors.
To schedule an interview, contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Terry Monette at terry.monette@ssd412.org
Terry will help connect you to the classroom, teacher and school that best fits your interests and availability. It’s not too late in the school year to make a difference!
Join Power of One today! Become a Partner in Learning!
