Put Volunteering at the Top of Your New Year’s Resolutions List



Join the Power of One Volunteer Program Join the Power of One Volunteer Program

and become a Partner in Learning!

Tutoring students one-on-one in reading, writing or math

Reading with students in small groups

Helping to improve math skills through games and practice

Exploring science concepts

Assisting with special art projects

Providing support in libraries by shelving or repairing books

Supporting Multi Language Learners as they learn English

Tutoring students in a Chemistry, Algebra or Spanish class

Fostering skills that help prepare students for college and careers

The Power of One Volunteer Program matches volunteers with opportunities in grades PreK - 12. Benefits include connecting with students in a positive way, being part of a group of dedicated volunteers, free educational trainings and workshops, and ongoing support from the Power of One Program Coordinator.



Power of One is a partnership of the



Join Power of One today! Become a Partner in Learning!



Terry will help connect you to the classroom, teacher and school that best fits your interests and availability. It’s not too late in the school year to make a difference!

Looking for something worthwhile and rewarding to do in the new year? Consider contributing your time and talents as a Power of One Volunteer in a Shoreline or Lake Forest Park public school. For just one hour a week you can make a difference in a young person’s life!Volunteers work under the guidance of a classroom teacher or school librarian to provide regular, consistent help during the school day. The opportunities include but are not limited to: