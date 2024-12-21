Echo Lake teacher invited to speak to state Education Committee

Mrs. Ranice Innocent speaking to the

House Education Committee

Screenshot from video Echo Lake Title/LAP Teacher Mrs. Ranice Innocent was recently invited by the Echo Lake Title/LAP Teacher Mrs. Ranice Innocent was recently invited by the Washington Education Association t o speak at the WA State House of Representatives Education Committee meeting.

Mrs. Innocent was invited to participate in the presentation about best practices for teaching reading and the implementation of these practices in teacher preparation programs.





Due to Mrs. Innocent's depth of understanding of this topic and passion for access afforded by literacy, she participates in developing teacher evaluations and literacy standards across the state.





Her expertise and experience are immensely valuable to our Shoreline Schools students, particularly as we work toward our strategic plan pillar of "All Students Literate" and our goal of 85% of Shoreline 5th and 8th graders reading at grade level by spring 2029.



View the complete work session and all presenters who spoke about best practices for teaching reading

View the complete work session and all presenters who spoke about best practices for teaching reading at this link







