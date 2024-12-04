4Culture awards 2025 Doors Open grants
Thursday, December 19, 2024
4Culture is the County’s designated agency to distribute these funds, anticipated to be approximately $100 million per year.
Following are the grants given to local organizations
- As If Theatre Company 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $14,560
- Arts of Kenmore 2025 Arts Sustained Support - LAA $15,000
- Beavers Northwest 2025 Science Sustained Support $23.700 to support their mission to increases acceptance and understanding of beavers for healthier and more resilient ecosystems.
- Bothell Historical Museum Society 2025 Heritage Sustained Support $17,000
- Choir of the Sound 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $20,400
- Creative Dance Center 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $39,000
- Dandylyon Drama 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $32,400
- Friends of Third Place Commons 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $32,900
- JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $18,300
- Kenmore Community Club KCC HVAC 2025 $40,000 Doors Open Facilities
- Kruckeberg Botanic Garden 2025 Doors Open Facilities Grant for their landscape renovation $187,225
- Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation 2025 Science Sustained Support $36,000
- Lake City Pioneer Days Parade Association (dba Lake City Summer Festival and Parade) 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $17,400
- Northwest Girlchoir 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $65,200
- Philharmonia Northwest 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $24,000
- Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council (dba ShoreLake Arts) 2025 Arts Sustained Support - LAA $105,000
- ShoreLake Arts 2025 Doors Open Facilities grant $80,000 to renovate a new office space
- Shoreline Historical Museum 2025 Heritage Sustained Support $47,000
- Tibetan Association of Washington 2025 Heritage Sustained Support $22,400
