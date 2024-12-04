4Culture awards 2025 Doors Open grants

Thursday, December 19, 2024

On December 5, 2023, the King County Council unanimously passed Doors Open legislation to increase funding to the County’s arts, heritage, science, and historic preservation non-profit organizations through a 0.1 percent sales tax. 

4Culture is the County’s designated agency to distribute these funds, anticipated to be approximately $100 million per year.

Following are the grants given to local organizations
  • As If Theatre Company 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $14,560
  • Arts of Kenmore 2025 Arts Sustained Support - LAA $15,000
  • Beavers Northwest 2025 Science Sustained Support $23.700 to support their mission to increases acceptance and understanding of beavers for healthier and more resilient ecosystems.
  • Bothell Historical Museum Society 2025 Heritage Sustained Support $17,000
  • Choir of the Sound 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $20,400
  • Creative Dance Center 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $39,000
  • Dandylyon Drama 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $32,400
  • Friends of Third Place Commons 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $32,900
  • JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $18,300
  • Kenmore Community Club KCC HVAC 2025 $40,000 Doors Open Facilities
  • Kruckeberg Botanic Garden 2025 Doors Open Facilities Grant for their landscape renovation $187,225
  • Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation 2025 Science Sustained Support $36,000
  • Lake City Pioneer Days Parade Association (dba Lake City Summer Festival and Parade) 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $17,400
  • Northwest Girlchoir 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $65,200
  • Philharmonia Northwest 2025 Arts Sustained Support - Organizations $24,000
  • Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council (dba ShoreLake Arts) 2025 Arts Sustained Support - LAA $105,000
  • ShoreLake Arts 2025 Doors Open Facilities grant $80,000 to renovate a new office space
  • Shoreline Historical Museum 2025 Heritage Sustained Support $47,000
  • Tibetan Association of Washington 2025 Heritage Sustained Support $22,400

Posted by DKH at 2:53 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  