35th Avenue NE Drainage Improvements Project timeline extended

Friday, December 20, 2024

Section of 35th NE closed to all but local access
Graphic courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
Due to the weather event in November and other challenges, Lake Forest Park's 35th Ave NE Drainage Improvements project will extend beyond its original timeline. 

The section of 35th Ave NE between 16503 and 16525 will be closed to local access only. The project is now expected to be completed by early to mid-January. 

No construction will occur over the holidays, and the road will remain open during this time. 

We appreciate your patience as we complete this important project. 

The stormwater drainage in this steeply sloped neighborhood will be greatly improved by the efforts we are making now and in the coming weeks.


Posted by DKH at 2:51 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  