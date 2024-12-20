35th Avenue NE Drainage Improvements Project timeline extended
Friday, December 20, 2024
|Section of 35th NE closed to all but local access
Graphic courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
The section of 35th Ave NE between 16503 and 16525 will be closed to local access only. The project is now expected to be completed by early to mid-January.
No construction will occur over the holidays, and the road will remain open during this time.
We appreciate your patience as we complete this important project.
The stormwater drainage in this steeply sloped neighborhood will be greatly improved by the efforts we are making now and in the coming weeks.
