35th Avenue NE Drainage Improvements Project timeline extended

Section of 35th NE closed to all but local access

Due to the weather event in November and other challenges, Lake Forest Park's 35th Ave NE Drainage Improvements project will extend beyond its original timeline.





The section of 35th Ave NE between 16503 and 16525 will be closed to local access only. The project is now expected to be completed by early to mid-January.





No construction will occur over the holidays, and the road will remain open during this time.





We appreciate your patience as we complete this important project.





The stormwater drainage in this steeply sloped neighborhood will be greatly improved by the efforts we are making now and in the coming weeks.







