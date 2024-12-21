

2025-26 financial aid applications now open

A family of four making up to $131,000 can qualify for WA Grant





U.S. citizens and eligible non-citizens can apply for both federal and state aid with the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).





People who are ineligible to file the FAFSA, or who choose not to, can apply for state aid only with the WASFA (Washington Application for State Financial Aid).





The FAFSA opened in late November, and the WASFA is now available.



Washingtonians have an extra incentive to consider college or training.





For 2025-26, a family of four making up to $131,000 can qualify for state financial aid in Washington. The Washington College Grant (WA Grant) is one of the most generous and flexible programs in the country.





WA Grant supports low- and middle-income people of all ages pursuing certificates and degrees, as well as apprentices participating in approved registered apprenticeship programs.

WA Grant is available to eligible WA Grant is available to eligible Washington residents , including undocumented students.





Grant amounts vary based on income, family size and the school or program attended. The grant is available year-round and is guaranteed to anyone who meets the requirements. There’s no deadline or separate application—people who complete a FAFSA or WASFA are automatically considered for WA Grant.



Students who apply for financial aid are far more likely to attend education beyond high school.





But far too few students apply for financial aid in Washington. In recent years, only



The 2024-25 and 2025-26 FAFSA and WASFA are both open now, accepting applications for current and future college students and trainees.



The 2024-25 and 2025-26 FAFSA and WASFA are both open now, accepting applications for current and future college students and trainees.

Learn more and apply for financial aid at WAgrant.org








