Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) Monthly Meeting January 8, 2025
Topic: Digitizing Family History with a Book Scanner
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
6:30pm - in-person gathering
7:00pm to 9:00pm - in-person and online presentation
- In-person at the Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood 98036
- Online Link to Zoom meeting
Struggling to digitize books and large documents? While flatbed scanners are common household tools, they often fall short when it comes to bound books, oversized documents, or collections of articles.
Join us at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s general meeting on January 8, 2025 to explore the practical tools and techniques we use for our digitization projects.
This presentation will highlight the CZUR book scanner, an innovative device that produces flat, clear images of bound materials. Discover how we capture, manage, and organize digital images, and learn about the features that make our process more efficient.
