Fee waived for disposal of woody debris from bomb cyclone at transfer stations

Saturday, December 21, 2024


Still have bomb cyclone storm debris? 

Residents of King County* can dispose of tree limbs and other woody debris without paying the yard waste fee on December 21-22, 2024 and January 11-12, 2025 at facilities in Enumclaw, Bow Lake, Factoria, and Shoreline

*Residents of Seattle are not included in the King County service area.


The Shoreline Transfer Station is located at 2300 N 165th St, Shoreline,WA 98133


