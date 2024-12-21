Fee waived for disposal of woody debris from bomb cyclone at transfer stations
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Residents of King County* can dispose of tree limbs and other woody debris without paying the yard waste fee on December 21-22, 2024 and January 11-12, 2025 at facilities in Enumclaw, Bow Lake, Factoria, and Shoreline.
*Residents of Seattle are not included in the King County service area.
The Shoreline Transfer Station is located at 2300 N 165th St, Shoreline,WA 98133
