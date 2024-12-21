Holiday Basketball Camp December 23rd and 24th at Shoreline Community College

Saturday, December 21, 2024


All-Skills Camp (Grades 4 - 8)

Do you have last minute holiday shopping to do and need a fun, active activity for your kids? Join the Shoreline CC Basketball coaches and our team for Basketball fundamentals on Monday December 23rd and Tuesday December 24, 2024. 

This camp is designed for all levels of players in grades 4th - 8th: beginners, intermediate, and advanced. Players will be divided by level of play. Coaches will demonstrate, explain basketball techniques and fundamentals, as well as run drills to simulate game situations.

Details:
Information about the coach:

For over two decades, Cameron has coached Division 1 basketball mainly at the University of Washington and Seattle University. He has helped develop more than 40 professional basketball players including more than 15 NBA players. 

Before coaching, Cameron had an outstanding playing career. As a four-year letterman at UCLA, he achieved national recognition in 1995 as a pivotal player in UCLA’s National Championship season.


