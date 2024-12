Shoreline City phones are working again

Post Date: 12/18/2024 8:57 amAll phones at Shoreline City Hall and other City facilities are now working. This includes the City’s 24/7 customer response number 206-801-2700.We are still having trouble sending and receiving faxes and continue to work with our vendor to fix this issue.Thank you for your patience as we worked to resolve our phone outage.