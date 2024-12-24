Kenmore budgets for acquisition of Lakepointe industrial property

Lakepointe industrial property in Kenmore is bounded by Bothell Way, 61st Ave Bridge, and the Sammamish River. Photo courtesy City of Kenmore

In the budget recently passed by the Kenmore City Council is funding for the City to begin the process of acquiring a significant portion of the Lakepointe industrial property at the mouth of the Sammamish River.





The vision for the Lakepointe property

Courtesy City of Kenmore

The vision is to restore fish and wildlife habitat along more than 3,000 lineal feet of the Lakepointe shoreline, including a trail and lookout points, as well as developing what City Manager Rob Karlinsey calls a “drop dead gorgeous central park” on the Lakepointe property.











More information on Lakepointe can be found here

Subject to the negotiation and approval of a purchase agreement with the property owner, the new Lakepointe budget includes funding for “due diligence,” including testing for contaminants, preliminary design, and a deposit on the land.