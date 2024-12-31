Bridge Lessons start January 6, 2025 at Seattle Bridge Center

Dummy Hand in bridge Happy New Year! Is it time to start a new hobby? How about playing Bridge? Happy New Year! Is it time to start a new hobby? How about playing Bridge?



“Ten Steps to Basic Bridge” starts Monday, January 6, 2025 and runs on Monday & Thursday evenings through February 6.





In this lesson series, you’ll learn Bridge from the ground up using Standard American bidding with a couple of modern twists.









When you complete this series, you will be ready to play Bridge in social games and in introductory Duplicate games. Seattle Bridge Center offers a Rookie Duplicate game on Tuesday evenings.



No partner needed — you’ll meet several new players along the way.



Lesson fees are collected on a pay-as-you-go basis. You can stop or return at any time. The cost is $15 per person per lesson, with discounts for players age 25 and under. Cash, cards, and tap payments accepted.



Classes are held at Seattle Bridge Center, This fast-paced series appeals to those with at least a little cardplaying experience, as well as players who want to get back into the game using modern methods.When you complete this series, you will be ready to play Bridge in social games and in introductory Duplicate games. Seattle Bridge Center offers a Rookie Duplicate game on Tuesday evenings.No partner needed — you’ll meet several new players along the way.Lesson fees are collected on a pay-as-you-go basis. You can stop or return at any time. The cost is $15 per person per lesson, with discounts for players age 25 and under. Cash, cards, and tap payments accepted.Classes are held at Seattle Bridge Center, 1539 NE 145th Street, Seattle WA 98125





We are a half-mile east of Interstate 5 at Exit 175 for NE 145th Street. We share a parking lot with the QFC supermarket and Dollar Tree store on the southeast corner of 15th Ave NE and NE 145th St.



