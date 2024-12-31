Kenmore police honor their own

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

L-R Jeff Helmer accepts a certificate for Officer of the Year from Chief Brandon Moen; Andrew Boyer honored for lifesaving; Emre Gündoğdu, honored for investigation and capture of homicide suspect in Shoreline.


At a recent staff meeting wrapping up 2024, Kenmore Police Department handed out awards to some of their Officers. 

They included:
  • Officer Jeff Helmer- selected by his peers as Kenmore's Officer of the Year
  • Officer Andrew Boyer- honored for his lifesaving efforts that saved a local resident who had overdosed
  • Officer Emre Gundogdu- honored for his part in investigating and assisting in the capture of a homicide suspect in Shoreline.
Kenmore contracts with the King County Sheriff's Department.


