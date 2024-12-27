Shoreline Community College club collecting socks for homeless veterans
Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College
Shoreline Community College's Veteran and Military Student Services (VMSS) and VETS Club are working with NineLine Veteran Services to collect socks for homeless veterans!
Clean socks are critical to the comfort and well-being of the homeless population, and can be a glimmer of hope for those that are going through an especially difficult time during the holidays and cold weather.
If you're interested in learning more, or would like to consider donating a pair, please contact VMSS at militaryservices@shoreline.edu
