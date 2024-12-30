Pfingst Animal Acres new pollinator garden

By Linda Holman





In September and October of 2024, a strong collaboration between King County Master Gardeners, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Interact Students and Counselor from Shorecrest High School embarked on creating a pollinator garden at the Pfingst Animal Acres Park located in Lake Forest Park.





Photos by Sue Melgaard Master Gardener

This new garden is an extension of the long-established Animal Acres Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden. The city of Lake Forest Park provided several yards of chips for the project. Hopefully the sequential photos will speak for the huge success!! (Photos provided by Master Gardeners). This new garden is an extension of the long-established Animal Acres Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden. The city of Lake Forest Park provided several yards of chips for the project. Hopefully the sequential photos will speak for the huge success!! (Photos provided by Master Gardeners).





Photos by Sue Melgaard Master Gardener

This space is ~900 sq feet and now provides space for over 100+ perennial plants that will support many species of native insect pollinators and bird species. This space is ~900 sq feet and now provides space for over 100+ perennial plants that will support many species of native insect pollinators and bird species.





Previously it was a space that was significantly overgrown with shrubs that did not have high pollinator value.





Photos by Sue Melgaard Master Gardener

This project included the following steps: This project included the following steps: