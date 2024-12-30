January Chamber of Commerce luncheon features speaker from the IRS
Monday, December 30, 2024
Join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce for their January Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 11:30am and gain valuable insights from our featured speaker while connecting with fellow business leaders over a great meal!
This event will be held at Vault 177 - 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177.
Vegetarian and Vegan options will also be available.
Register here
All RSVPs and payments for our networking luncheon are required no later than Friday, January 3. No Exceptions! Please note: Event registrations are non-refundable.
For more information contact us at events@shorelinechamber.org.
Register here
All RSVPs and payments for our networking luncheon are required no later than Friday, January 3. No Exceptions! Please note: Event registrations are non-refundable.
For more information contact us at events@shorelinechamber.org.
0 comments:
Post a Comment