January Chamber of Commerce luncheon features speaker from the IRS

Monday, December 30, 2024

Join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce for their January Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 11:30am and gain valuable insights from our featured speaker while connecting with fellow business leaders over a great meal!


Featured Speaker: David Higgins of the Internal Revenue Service will be speaking about IRS Tools and Resources for Small Businesses.

This event will be held at Vault 177 - 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177.

Vault 177 will serve a delicious Mexican Fiesta Bar, including seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, hard and soft taco shells, pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion and diced tomatoes served with house made tortilla chips, Mexican rice, and refried beans. 

Vegetarian and Vegan options will also be available.

Register here

All RSVPs and payments for our networking luncheon are required no later than Friday, January 3. No Exceptions! Please note: Event registrations are non-refundable.

For more information contact us at events@shorelinechamber.org.


