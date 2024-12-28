City of Shoreline now accepting ideas for Environmental Mini-Grant projects

Want to help our community and the environment?





Apply for an Environmental Mini-Grant!





The City of Shoreline offers up to $5,000 to individuals, community groups, schools, churches, and business owners for eligible projects.





We want to hear it!





Simply fill out a short online form using a computer, tablet or smartphone.









We will prioritize project ideas that address one or more of our focus areas: Prepare our community for climate change impacts: Help our community adapt and get ready for the effects of climate change. These effects can include things like extreme heat, wildfire smoke, floods, and harmful mental and physical impacts, especially for vulnerable populations. Prevent and reduce waste: Reduce garbage, help people reuse and repair things, and recycle and compost more. Protect and restore our natural habitats: Plant trees, keep our lakes and streams clean, and create more green spaces to improve air quality, provide shade and protection from heat, and reduce flooding. Reduce fossil fuel use in our cars and buildings: Support ways of getting around that don’t need gasoline or diesel fuel, like biking, walking, and electric vehicles. We also welcome other ideas that support the We also welcome other ideas that support the 2022 Climate Action Plan ! Not sure if your project idea is a good fit? Don't worry!

Get advice by contacting program staff at 206-801-2488 or send an email to @shorelinewa.gov We are accepting project ideas now through Friday, January 31, 2025.We will prioritize project ideas that address one or more of our focus areas:Get advice by contacting program staff at 206-801-2488 or send an email to environment



More Information



For full details, including example project ideas to help you get started, view our



Visit





@shorelinewa.gov For full details, including example project ideas to help you get started, view our Environmental Mini-Grant guidelines Visit ShorelineWA.gov/EnvironmentalMiniGrant for more information. If you have questions at any time during this process, please contact program staff at (206) 801-2488 or environment

Share Your Idea!Do you have an idea for an Environmental Mini-Grant project?