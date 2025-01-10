Sunshine visitors

Photographer David Walton was working at home on Thursday, January 9, 2025 when he heard a bald eagle.

He went outside and walked around the neighborhood, and found these two in a neighbor’s tree.

Like most bald eagles, they were in no hurry to go anywhere and hung out with enough time for David to grab his camera and get these shots.

The odd thing is that the crows somehow never knew they were there (or if they did, didn’t seem to care as there were no crows attacking them).





Not only were the bald eagles nice to see, but so was some sunshine, for a change!