Sunshine visitors

Friday, January 10, 2025

Photo by David Walton

Photographer David Walton was working at home on Thursday, January 9, 2025 when he heard a bald eagle.

He went outside and walked around the neighborhood, and found these two in a neighbor’s tree.

Photo by David Walton

Like most bald eagles, they were in no hurry to go anywhere and hung out with enough time for David to grab his camera and get these shots.

The odd thing is that the crows somehow never knew they were there (or if they did, didn’t seem to care as there were no crows attacking them).  

Not only were the bald eagles nice to see, but so was some sunshine, for a change!  


Posted by DKH at 3:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  