Washington residents, public employees can donate for California fires relief

The fire has already burnt through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, leaving blocks of homes burnt down to the ground. Photo by Daton Wasserman

OLYMPIA – Washington residents, public employees, and state retirees are being asked by Secretary of State Steve Hobbs to help those impacted by the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, and Sunset fires in southern California.

"When disaster strikes, I am proud of how Washington citizens and state employees rise up to support those in need," Hobbs said. "The Combined Fund Drive is an option for those who want to come to the financial aid of others in a reliable and secure way."









Non-state employees can use a secure link to make a donation via credit card



The DRC has been involved in donation outreach for Hurricane Helene in 2024, Eastern Washington and Maui wildfires in 2023, and international aid groups responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.





More information on specific charities involved or to set up a payroll contribution at this link

The Disaster Relief Center (DRC), a special function of the Secretary of State’s Combined Fund Drive (CFD), directs those who are interested in donating to verified and registered crisis-relief charities during periods of natural or humanitarian disasters that exceed a region’s capacity to provide help. The DRC does not endorse any specific charity but does share relevant and accurate information about those charities.The wildfires burning in the greater Los Angeles area have killed at least five people and forced nearly 180,000 people from their homes. The Palisades Fire has burned almost 27 square miles, destroyed more than 1,000 structures, and was still uncontained as of January 9, 2025. It is the most destructive in Los Angeles history.State employees and retirees can make a one-time gift or set up a monthly payroll deduction through the Combined Fund Drive and use the charity code to designate the donation toward one of our member charities assisting in the affected area.