Theater Review: Tartuffe: Born Again at The Phoenix Theatre features strong acting and clever stage business in a classic comedy

Photo courtesy The Phoenix Theatre

Tartuffe: Born Again, by Jean Baptiste Moliere and Freyda Thomas. Directed by Eric Lewis Tartuffe: Born Again, by Jean Baptiste Moliere and Freyda Thomas. Directed by Eric Lewis

Tartuffe: Born Again, Freyda Thomas’s Baton Rouge-set translation of the 1664 Moliere classic. This modern adaptation casts Tartuffe as a deposed televangelist who rooks Orgon and his family of their money and property and nearly compromises Orgon's wife. The action takes place in a religious television studio in Baton Rouge where the characters cavort to either prevent or aid Tartuffe in his machinations.





As the first character enters the scene the lights come on dimly. We see her enter the stage and cross into an on-stage sound and lighting booth. She fiddles with some unseen switches and half of the stage lights fully come on, followed by the other half.





I really enjoyed the clever stage entrances which utilized the whole theatre including audience hallways. I also liked the novelty that the audience seating was as an extension of the set.





The play is written in rhyming couplets which aren’t trapped into being finished by the same character.





You will find yourself caught up in the family drama and frustrations of those who have been bamboozled and caught in Tartuffe’s snare.





There were two actors whose solid performances the story rested upon. Eric Hartley and Jag’s dedication to playing it straight in the face of the other characters’ unhinged behaviors allows the story to be grounded in a semblance of reality.





Two stand-out veterans of The Phoenix Theater -- BJ Smyth and Susan Connors -- shone. With minimal stage time Susan Connors as Mrs. Pernell commanded the stage, bringing us all to attention. BJ Smyth managed in his first few minutes on stage to give me the creeps. Watching him back Elmira, played by Laura McFarlane around the stage made my skin crawl.





Two other stand-out actors are new to the Phoenix stage -- Laura McFarlane and Ashlie Blaske. Laura McFarlane engaged my empathy and rage. Also how did a wig completely make her unrecognizable from her headshot?





Ashlie Blaske is our “every man” on the stage. She became the voice of reason with the attitude we all felt and with much better comedic timing than we are blessed with.









Playing Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays Oct 4 - Oct 27 Adults $25 Sr (55 and up)/Student/Military $20









By Kindle Carpp