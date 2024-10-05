How to order free COVID test kits from the federal government and avoid the scammers

By Eunice Kim
Consumer Education Specialist, FTC

The federal government is once again offering free COVID test kits. You can order up to four kits per household at COVIDTests.gov. All for free.

Shipping is free, too. Just give a name and shipping address. Sharing your email is optional if you’d like to get confirmation and delivery updates from the U.S. Postal Service. 

Anyone who asks for more information than that is a scammer. You don’t need to give financial information or pay anything to get these free tests, and nobody can promise you special access or extra tests. If they do, they’re scammers.

One thing to know: the expiration date for many kits has changed. Before you throw away a kit because the expiration date on the package has passed, go to the FDA’s website to see if that kit’s expiration date has been extended.

To avoid scammers impersonating the federal government:
  • Don't click links in unexpected emails or text messages, no matter how real they look.
Start at COVIDTests.gov to order your free test kits. When you click to order, you'll go to special.usps.com/testkits. The test kits and shipping are free.

Don't give out your credit card, bank account, or Social Security number. No one will call, text, or email you from the federal government to ask for your information to "help" you order free test kits.

If you spot a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.


