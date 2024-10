How to order free COVID test kits from the federal government and avoid the scammers

By Eunice Kim





Anyone who asks for more information than that is a scammer. You don’t need to give financial information or pay anything to get these free tests, and nobody can promise you special access or extra tests. If they do, they’re scammers.



One thing to know: the expiration date for many kits has changed. Before you throw away a kit because the expiration date on the package has passed, go to the



Start at COVIDTests.gov to order your free test kits. When you click to order, you'll go to special.usps.com/testkits . The test kits and shipping are free.

Consumer Education Specialist, FTC. You can order up to four kits per household at COVIDTests.gov . All for free.. Just give a name and shipping address. Sharing your email is optional if you’d like to get confirmation and delivery updates from the U.S. Postal Service.